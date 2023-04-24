Letter with unidentified substance found at French embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Staff of the French embassy in Moscow have found a letter containing unidentified substance, a representative of law enforcement agencies told TASS on Monday.

"Staff at the French embassy in Moscow received a letter with unidentified substance inside on Monday evening. Law enforcement officers are now working at the scene," the person said.

He said the letter will be seized, and the substance will undergo an examination. An investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify the sender.