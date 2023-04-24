Vnukovo Airport closes airspace due to anticipated drone

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The airspace over the Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport is now closed due to a potential drone, emergency services told TASS on Monday.

"Law enforcement authorities received a report that an unknown unmanned aerial vehicle had been spotted in skies over the Vnukovo Airport. The airspace was closed for safety purposes," the source said.

Law enforcement agencies are working in-situ and an inspection is underway, the source added.

Meanwhile, the airport’s press service told TASS that the airspace is open. According to Flightradar 24 website, a Turkish Airlines’ jet departed to Istanbul from the airport at 08:00 p.m. Moscow time.