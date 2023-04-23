Kiev troops shell twice Donetsk and Yasinovataya in just 20 minutes — DPR

DONETSK, April 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military opened fire twice on Sunday morning within a 20-minute interval using NATO-standard 155mm artillery shells and targeting Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts of Donetsk and also Yasinovataya, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

According to information from the center posted on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian military fired 14 shells in the direction of Donetsk and five shells aimed at Yasinovataya.