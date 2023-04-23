Rescue vessel departs to help KC Hadong ship running aground in Sakhalin

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Beringov Proliv search and rescue vessel departed from the port of Korsakov to the port of Shakhtyorsk in the Sakhalin Iceland to help the foreign ship KC Hadong that had run aground, the press service of the Main Department of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies for the Sakhalin Region said on Sunday.

The crisis response center of the regional department of emergencies received information about a foreign vessel grounded in the area of the port of Shakhtyorsk on Saturday morning. Twenty crewmembers are on board. Nobody was injured. The crew consists of nationals of South Korea and the Philippines. No oil spill is observed.

The Beringov Proliv search and rescue vessel departed today from the port of Korsakov, "which is en route to the port of Shakhtyorsk to help the KC Hadong vessel aground in the port area. The vessel is expected to arrive in Shakhtyorsk on April 24, 2023," the press service said.

The weather forecast for Shakhtyorsk on Sunday is the temperature from minus 1 to plus 2 degrees Celsius, wind velocity up to 14 meters per second, and light snow with rain.