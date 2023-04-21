Kiev troops fire 151 munitions towards DPR over past day

DONETSK, April 21. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the armed forces of Ukraine fired a total of 151 munitions towards populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said early on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 21 shelling attacks by armed formations of Ukraine," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

Overall, a total of 87 munitions were fired during these attacks, including MLRS rockets and 122mm, 152mm and 155mm artillery shells.

Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeyevka, Aleksandrovka and Vladimirovka were under fire.

Two civilians were injured as a result.