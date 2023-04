SEOUL, April 21. /TASS/. A Russian fishing vessel has caught fire off South Korea’s city of Ulsan, four crew members are listed as missing, the country’s Yonhap news agency reported on Friday citing coast guards.

The ship had 25 people on board, all of them are citizens of Russia.

A total of 21 people were rescued. 19 of them were not harmed, while two received minor injuries.