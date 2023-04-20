Kiev troops pound Donetsk with NATO-standard artillery shells

DONETSK, April 21. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled Donetsk twice in just five minutes on Friday, using NATO-standard 155mm munitions, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

According to the mission’s statement, two 155mm shells were fired towards the city’s Kievsky District at 00:10 a.m. Moscow time.

At 00:15 a.m. Moscow time, Ukrainian artillery fired six shells towards the Kuibyshevsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk.