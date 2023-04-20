Explosion shatters windows in southwest Russia’s Belgorod — governor

BELGOROD, April 20. /TASS/. An explosion occurred in the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod late on Tuesday, shattering windows, damaging cars and leaving a crater of about 20 meters in diameter, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"An explosion has occurred. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The blast left a crater around 20 meters in diameter at a crossroads in the city center. Windows were shattered in an apartment block nearby. The shockwave damaged several cars parked in the area and knocked down power supply lines," he said.

City Mayor Valentin Demidov, the region’s security department chief Yevgeny Vorobyov and emergency services are working at the scene.

Details of the incident will be made public later, the governor said.