IS supporter detained in Stavropol Region confesses to preparing terrorist attack

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. A man who was detained for preparing a terrorist attack in Mineralnye Vody confessed that he was planning to do so, according to the video released by the Center for Public Relations of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

"I joined the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) and on the instructions of a foreign emissary was to carry out a terrorist attack: an explosion," he said.

The detainee also admitted that he was buying components for explosives. According to him, at the time of detention he was scouting the situation at the site of the potential terrorist attack.

Earlier, the FSS Center for Public Relations reported that a citizen of the Russian Federation - supporter of the Islamic State, who planned to commit an act of terrorism at one of the facilities with many people, was detained in the Stavropol Region on April 20. Law enforcement personnel seized the components and projectiles, which the detainee had acquired for the manufacture of an improvised explosive device, as well as the means of conspiratorial communication with the IS emissaries in the Middle East region. A criminal case on preparation for a terrorist attack was initated.