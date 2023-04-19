Over 20 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR during day

DONETSK, April 20. /TASS/. Twenty-three shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the past day, with 108 shells being fired, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Thursday.

"During the day, the mission reported 23 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops used 152mm and 155mm artillery systems and multiple rocket launchers to shell the cities of Donetsk, Gorlovka, Makeyevka, Yasinovatay, and Shakhtersk.

One civilian was wounded.