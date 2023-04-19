Second explosion rocks Dnepr city — newspaper

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. A second explosion ripped through the city of Dnepr (the former name of Dnepropetrovsk), the Ukrainian newspaper Klimenko Time reported.

The Kharkov region was also rocked by explosions.

Explosions were earlier reported in the city of Belaya Tserkov in the Kiev Region, while flashes of light were seen in the sky over Kiev.

Air raid sirens are currently sounding in the capital of Kiev, and in the Kiev, Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov Regions as well as in the Ukraine-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye Region and Donetsk People’s Republic.