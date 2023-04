MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Three quite bright lights could be seen in the sky over northwestern Kiev, eyewitnesses told TASS on Wednesday.

"There were three flashes in a row in the northwest of Kiev, which were equal in intensity and quite bright. An [air-raid alarm] siren went off a couple of minutes after the flashes," they said.

According to the official air raid alert resource, an air raid warning was issued in Kiev.