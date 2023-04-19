Kiev troops fire 87 munitions towards DPR over past day

DONETSK, April 19. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the armed forces of Ukraine fired a total of 87 munitions towards populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said early on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 22 shelling attacks by armed formations of Ukraine," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

Overall, a total of 87 munitions were fired, including 122mm, 152mm and 155mm artillery shells, as well as AGM-88 HARM missiles and an strike drone.

The fire targeted Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeyevka, Blagodatnoye and Vladimirovka. Three civilians were killed and two injured as a result.