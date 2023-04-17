Bryansk Region governor reports attempt to illegally cross border

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. An attempt to illegally cross the border has been made in the Bryansk Region, as the trespasser tripped a mine at a security barrier set up to prevent attempts to cross into Russia, the region’s Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"An attempt was made to illegally cross the state border from the side of Ukraine near the village of Zapesochye in the Pogarsky district," he blogged, adding that the intruder set off a mine at the booby-trapped security line created by the Russian military.

Bogomaz said the security barrier was installed to ensure the safety of local residents living in border settlements.