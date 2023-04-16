Ukrainian army continues shelling Donetsk region’s settlements

DONETSK, April 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military opened fire fifteen times against settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, leaving a woman killed, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes reported.

"The representative office reported fifteen facts of fire opening by armed units of Ukraine over the past day," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian troops used 152 and 155 mm artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. Eighty munitions were fired.

Donetsk, Gorlovka, Elenovka and Yasinovataya came under fire. A woman died and seven civilians were founded, the mission said.