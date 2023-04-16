Number of those wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk church up to seven

DONETSK, April 16. /TASS/. The number of those wounded in a Ukrainian shelling attack on Donetsk’s Transfiguration Cathedral during Easter Vigil, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Sunday.

"Casualties of the massive strike are eight civilians: a woman born in 1966 was killed, and seven civilians - men born in 1961, 1965, and 2002 and women born in 1953, 1967, 1947, and 1945 - received wounds of various degrees of gravity," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, shelling was conducted from the Ukrainian army’s positions near the settlement of Nevelskoye. Ukrainian troops used Slovakian-manufactured 122mm JROF-HEAP fragmentation rockets, which were supplied by NATO countries.

Seventeen housing and civil infrastructure facilities, including a hospital, two kindergartens and a school, were damaged.