DONETSK, April 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army on Saturday fired three rockets with a multiple launch system at Makeyevka, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination for of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said on Saturday.

"At 6:20 p.m. three MLRS rockets were fired at Makeyevka (the Gornyatsky district)," the report said.

Since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military fired 61 155-millimeter shells and 10 MLRS rockets at Donetsk.