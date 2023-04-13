School shooting reported in St. Petersburg, no fatalities

ST. PETERSBURG, April 13. /TASS/. A 16-year-old student came to school in St. Petersburg with an air pistol, firing several shots in the street and inside the building, TASS learned at the Interior Ministry’s Department for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region on Thursday.

Four children were injured, it said. "Four children were taken to the hospital for medical treatment," the department specified.

The teenager was apprehended and taken to a police station, where his father has also been invited , it added.

As the press service specified, schoolteachers called the police saying that a ninth-grader had fired several shots with an air pistol at two eighth-graders in a bathroom. Police officers were fast to arrive on the scene, seizing the pistol.

"It was established during the probe that before the start of classes, the teenager did the same thing to two more school students - shooting at two seventh-graders as he was approaching the school building," police officers specified.

The attacker explained that he was just horsing around, a law enforcement source told TASS earlier.