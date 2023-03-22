Kiev troops fire 161 munitions towards DPR in past day

DONETSK, March 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out a total of 30 shelling attacks against the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, firing 161 munitions towards the DPR territory in the reported period, the DPR Mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said early on Wednesday.

According to the report, the Ukrainian military used 152mm and 155mm artillery shells, as well as munitions for multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The shelling targeted Donetsk, Gorlovka, Makeyevka, Golmovsky, Panteleymonovka and Aleksandrovka.

Five civilians were injured as a result of those attacks.