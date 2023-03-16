FSB Border Service building on fire in Rostov-on-Don

ROSTOV-ON-DON, March 16. /TASS/. A fire broke out on Thursday in the Federal Security Service's Border Service building in Rostov-on-Don, Emergencies Ministry units have already left for the site.

"Units left for Sivers Street, 20. The information is being clarified," the press service of the Emergencies Ministry’s regional department reported. This is the address of the regional FSB's Border Service.

A source in the emergency services earlier told TASS about the fire in the territory of the Border Service’s administration in Rostov-on-Don. According to him, the fire broke out in a separate one-story building. The area of the fire is being clarified.