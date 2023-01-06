Plane heading to Thailand returns to Novosibirsk due to damaged windshield

TASS, January 6. An Azur Air airline plane flying from Novosibirsk to Thailand has returned to the airport of departure due to a damaged windshield, the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday.

"Today at about 07:00 local time (03:00 Moscow time) an Azur Air airline plane flying on the route Novosibirsk - U-Tapao (Thailand) landed at Novosibirsk international airport named after A.I. Pokryshkin. The reason for return to the airport of departure was the damage of the airplane's windshield," the statement said.

The prosecutor's office started an inspection of the safety compliance. Also, supervisory activities to protect the rights of passengers are being carried out. A total of 263 passengers, including 71 children, are waiting for departure.