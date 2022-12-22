DPR says precision rounds were used in shelling that hurt former Roscosmos chief Rogozin

DONETSK, December 22. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic’s mission at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes by Ukraine has said that Ukrainian forces on Wednesday used high-precision Excalibur rounds to shell the hotel and restaurant where Dmitry Rogozin, the former chief of Roscosmos now heading the Tsar’s Wolves team of military advisers, was hurt.

"Military experts of the DPR’s JCCC have confirmed the fact of shelling of the Lenin District and determined the direction of fire and the weapons that were utilized. The enemy fired 155 mm artillery from its positions located near the village of Kurakhovo, using M982 Excalibur (guided rocket-assisted) shells. Its use at the place of mass visits of the civilian population indicates the purposeful nature of the artillery attack of the armed formations of Ukraine," the statement said.

It was stated that a direct hit of two shells on the territory of the hotel and restaurant complex Shesh-Besh was recorded, and the third shell, having strayed from the course, hit the territory of a single-family home, which caused a fire in the garage and cars on 1a Stoletov Street.

"As a result of the shelling, the victims included two civilians, six more people, including the Chairman of the DPR Government Vitaly Khotsenko, the head of the Gorlovka administration Ivan Prikhodko sustained injuries of varying severity," the agency said.

Ukrainian troops on the evening of December 21 struck the Shesh-Besh Hotel on the outskirts of Donetsk, where the head of the group of military advisers Tsar's Wolves Dmitry Rogozin and the Chairman of the DPR Government Vitaly Khotsenko were at that time, and both were injured. Also, the mayor of Gorlovka Ivan Prikhodko sustained a concussion.

According to Rogozin's assistant, the strike was clearly deliberate, and experts are inclined to believe that the 155-millimeter self-propelled artillery gun Caesar, which is developed and produced by the French company Nexter, was used for the strike.