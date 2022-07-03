More than 49 houses damaged during emergency in Belgorod — governor

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Eleven apartment houses and at least thirty nine private houses were damaged as a result of the emergency in Belgorod, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said in his Telegram channel.

"Preliminary information at the moment: eleven apartment houses were partly damaged," the governor said. At least 39 private houses were damaged also, including five completely ruined houses, Gladkov added.

Contractors will make all the required measurements and start restoration activities today, the Governor noted.