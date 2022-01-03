Nine children hospitalized in Siberia with suspected chlorine vapor poisoning

OMSK, January 3. /TASS/. Prosecutors of the Omsk Region are probing an incident with nine underage children who were hospitalized with suspected chlorine vapor poisoning after visiting a fitness center in Omsk in Western Siberia, The Omsk Region Prosecutor’s Office reported on Monday.

"The Prosecutor’s Office of the Kirovsky district of Omsk has launched a probe into the medical organization’s information on nine minors hospitalized at night with suspected chlorine vapor poisoning after visiting a fitness center in Omsk on January 2," the press office said in a statement.

A source in the local emergencies services told TASS that several families took a rest at a fitness center in Omsk. in the morning, nine teenagers were taken to Omsk hospitals with the signs of chlorine poisoning. All of them were hospitalized, with three of them in a state of medium severity and six others in a mild condition. Also, one woman stayed at home for outpatient medical treatment, the statement says.

The Omsk Region Health Ministry reported that some of the minors would be discharged from the hospitals already on Monday and the others within two days, according to medics.

The prosecutor of the Kirovsky district of Omsk went to the scene of the incident. During the probe, investigators will establish whether the services rendered by the fitness center comply with sanitary, epidemiological and other requirements.