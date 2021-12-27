One crew member died in helicopter crash landing in Russia’s Udmurtia - governor

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. One crew member died after a helicopter made an emergency landing in Russia’s Udmurtia, Governor Alexander Brechalov said on his VK page, adding that the second crew member is receiving medical aid.

"Rescuers have discovered the crash landed helicopter carrying two people. Unfortunately, one crew member died. The second crew member is receiving all necessary aid. The circumstances of the incident are being determined," Brechalov said.

At 14:15 (Moscow time) Monday, the helicopter piloted reported crash landing. According to preliminary information from the Investigative Committee of Russia, the Mi-2 helicopter was inspecting an oil pipeline.