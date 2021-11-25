Authorities confirm death of 11 miners in coal mine accident in Russia’s Kemerovo region

KEMEROVO, November 25. /TASS/. The death toll in an accident at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in Russia’s Kemerovo region has risen to 11, regional Governor Sergei Tsivilev said in a statement on Telegram.

"Another body has just been found. The death toll has risen to 11," the statement reads.

The regional government said on its website that 35 people still remained in the mine. A total of 43 miners have been taken to the hospital, four are in serious condition.

The Siberian branch of the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision received a report about a fire and an explosion in the mine’s airway at 09:08 am local time. According to the Emergencies Ministry, the fire broke out at a depth of 250 meters. The accident was caused by coal dust that had caught fire in the airway, spreading smoke across the mine, an emergency source told TASS.