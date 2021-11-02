Death toll climbs to 25 following Kabul blasts — PressTV

TEHRAN, November 2. /TASS/. The death toll has increased to 25 in the wake of the multiple explosions that rocked the heart of Kabul on Tuesday, according to the Iranian PressTV channel.

Earlier, reports revealed that there were nineteen dead and forty casualties.

The incidents took place near the Daoud Khan Military Hospital located in the Wazir Akbar Khan district where foreign diplomatic missions are located. The hospital belonging to Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry is designed to accommodate 400 beds and is one of the largest in the country.

According to Afghan media, the attacks were conducted by the militants of the Islamic State in Khorasan, which is an offshoot of the Islamic State extremist organization (outlawed in Russia).