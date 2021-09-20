{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin offers sincere condolences to families of those killed in Perm — Kremlin

According to Dmitry Peskov, Russian president instructed Prime Minister to send ministers [Valery] Falkov and [Mikhail] Murashko to Perm in order to provide assistance to the injured as well as the relatives of those killed in the tragedy"
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, September 20. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed as a result of today’s shooting at Perm State University, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The president conveys [his] deep condolences to those who lost their relatives and friends as a result of this tragedy," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

Peskov noted that Putin had been informed of the shooting at Perm State University. "He instructed Prime Minister [Mikhail] Mishustin to send ministers [Valery] Falkov and [Mikhail] Murashko to Perm in order to provide assistance to the injured as well as the relatives of those killed in the tragedy," the official emphasized.

According to the Russian Government’s Telegram channel, Mishustin delegated Murashko and Falkov to fly to Perm immediately. The Health Ministry noted that along with its head, some specialists from federal health agencies, anesthesiologists, surgeons and traumatologists, have been sent to the city.

As the Russian Investigative Committee reported, on September 20, a student opened fire in one of Perm State University’s buildings. The attacker has been taken into custody and his identity has been established. Charges for the murder of two or more people have been filed by the committee, which will carry out a further investigation.

As a result of the tragedy, about eight people have been killed and 24 have been injured. As many as 19 of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, according to the health ministry’s latest data.

