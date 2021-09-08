Three people injured, two may be under rubble after gas explosion in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Three people have been hospitalized with injuries, two more may still be under the rubble following a gas explosion at an apartment building in the city of Noginsk east of Moscow, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"Three people who were rescued sustained injuries and bruises. They were hospitalized, among them are children aged five and eleven. Another two injured individuals may be under the rubble," the source said.

The General Directorate of the Emergencies Ministry of the Moscow Region confirmed that three people were injured and so far there has been no information on other casualties.

On Wednesday morning, a gas explosion hit an apartment building in the city of Noginsk east of Moscow, causing a partial collapse.