Antonov An-26 plane disappears from radar in Russia's Kamchatka region

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. An Antonov An-26 plane has disappeared from radar in Russia's Kamchatka region, a spokesperson for the main regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"An An-26 plane has disappeared from radar. We are trying to figure out what happened," the spokesperson said.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, there were 22 passengers, among them a child, and six crew members aboard the plane en route from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana.

An emergency source told TASS that contact with the aircraft had been lost during landing.