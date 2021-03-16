Man apprehended in Crimea over espionage charges has Ukrainian citizenship, court says

Earlier, FSB press service disclosed that the man was gathering information for Ukrainian intelligence agencies. An explosive device was discovered in his car. According to the FSB, the man was making photo and video survey of terrain, life support facilities and crowded placed in Crimea. A source in the law enforcement disclosed that the man has been arrested for two months.

SIMFEROPOL, March 16. /TASS/. A man, apprehended in Crimea by the Federal Security Service (FSB) and charged with production of explosive devices, has citizenship of Russia and Ukraine, Simferopol city court press service told TASS Tuesday.

"On March, an FSB investigator’s arrest application was reviewed in an open hearing. […] The investigator justified their application by noting that the suspect has citizenship of both Russia and Ukraine, adding that the suspect permanently resides in Ukraine and has no registration or permanent residence in Russia," the court spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman noted that the court now has "firm reason to believe that, if left at large, the suspect may hide from investigation and court and may continue his criminal activity and destroy evidence."

According to the spokeswoman, the suspect is charged with [illegal production of explosive substances, or illegal production, redesign or repair of explosive devices], which carries a penalty of up to six months in prison.

"According to the investigator’s application, the citizen illegally obtained components of an explosive device from a stash, located in the Republic of Crimea," she added, that the suspect apparently assembled the IED the same day.

The court ruled to arrest the suspect until May 11, 2021. An appeal has already been filed.