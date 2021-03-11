Counter-terrorist operation underway in Makhachkala, Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, March 11. /TASS/. A counter-terrorist operation is underway in the Sovetsky District of Makhachkala, the region’s operative headquarters told TASS.

"At 10:15 on March 11 the chief of the FSB [Federal Security Service] office in the Republic of Dagestan made a decision to impose a state of counter-terrorist operation within the administrative borders of Makhachkala’s Sovetsky District," a source said.

The interlocutor added that during a check on a tip-off about preparations for a terrorism-related crime unidentified persons offered armed resistance to law enforcement personnel.