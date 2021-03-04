FSB foils terror attack on power facility in Kaliningrad Region

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended a Russian national plotting a terror attack on a power facility in the Kaliningrad Region out of hatred for authorities, the FSB press office told TASS on Thursday.

"The Federal Security Service has foiled a terror attack on a power facility in the Kaliningrad Region. A Russian national who was plotting to commit it out of hatred for incumbent authorities has been apprehended," the press office said.

The man was also recruiting residents of the Kaliningrad Region for participation in terror activity, the FSB said.

"An improvised explosive device, instructions on its production, components for synthesizing explosives and materials of insulting nature targeting the Russian executive and legislative authorities have been seized at his place of residence," it said.

A criminal case has been opened against the terror attack plotter. A measure of restraint is being chosen for him, the FSB said.