Child's body found at site of avalanche at a ski base in Norilsk - volunteer

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Rescuers found a dead child under a mass of snow at a ski base in Norilsk, volunteer Maxim Inikhov, who is involved in the search operation, told TASS.

"Yes, they have just found another body - [it is the body of] a one and a half year old child," he said.

Thus, as a result of the avalanche, two people died. Earlier, rescuers found the body of the child's mother. The search for the boy's father is underway. The eldest son was rescued from the avalanche and is now in the hospital.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, involving more than 200 people, including volunteers.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, at about 00:30 (8:30 pm Moscow time), the regional investigating authorities received a message about an avalanche in the area of Gora Otdelnaya ski resort in Norilsk, Krasnoyarsk region. Four houses were snowed in. During the search activities, rescuers recovered the body of a 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old teenager, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.