Moscow court declines to arrest fifth detained leader of Jehovah’s Witnesses center

According to the investigation, a group of individuals has been administering the organization’s religious unit in northeastern Moscow since June 2019

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Moscow’s Presnensky District Court declined to arrest the fifth one of the detained earlier leaders of the Jehovah’s Witnesses center on Monday, placing him under house arrest, the court told TASS.

"The Presnensky District Court of the city of Moscow declined to satisfy an investigator’s plea to apply incarceration as a measure of restraint regarding Zakaryan V. P., accused of committing a crime under Article 282.2, Part 1.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the court chose a house arrest until January 23, 2021 as a measure of restraint," the court reported.

Earlier, the court put under house arrest until January 23 Yury Chernyshev, Vitaly Komarov, Ivan Tchaikovsky, Sergei Shatalov. They are charged under Article 282.2, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Organization of the activities of an extremist organization). Vardan Zakaryan is charged under Article 282.2, Part 1.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Recruitment of an individual to join an extremist organization).

The investigation appealed to the court to arrest the four suspects within the framework of a criminal case on organizing in Moscow the activity of the Administrative Center of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia and its structural subdivisions, declared an extremist organization by the Russian Supreme Court.

According to the investigation, a group of individuals has been administering the organization’s religious unit in northeastern Moscow since June 2019. Clandestine meetings took place in an apartment, where followers studied religious literature and information from other sources which promote the teachings of Jehovah’s Witnesses. It was also established that the group’s members recruited residents of Moscow and other Russian regions to join Jehovah's Witnesses, banned by a Russian Supreme Court ruling in April 2017.

Jehovah’s Witnesses recruiters sentenced in Omsk Region
Four defendants have been sentenced to up to three years of incarceration
Russian peacekeepers arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh via Azerbaijan
More than 2,400 refugees returned from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh during the past day
Press review: Will Iran nuke deal be revived and US to ground Russian aircraft projects
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 26
PlayStation’s Jim Ryan: ‘I wouldn’t recommend another console launch amid a pandemic’
"Absolutely everything is sold. And everything will be sold in Russia, there’s no doubt about that"
Soyuz launch from Kourou spaceport put off until Monday — Rogozin
Final tests of a Soyuz-ST-A carrier rocket at the Kourou spaceport passed successfully
Coronavirus uses cholesterol receptor to penetrate human cells, scientists say
The ability of the COVID-19 agent to adhere to several different receptors at once made the scientists study actively to which other types of protein molecules the coronavirus may bind and how this affects the course of the disease
Putin may deliver State of the Nation Address to parliament at beginning of 2021
It is not going to take place until the end of the year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Jennifer Psaki to be Joe Biden’s White House press secretary
Kate Bedingfield will be White House communications director
Il-114-300 airplane to make maiden flights in coming days
The Il-114-300 is an airplane intended for local air routes
Mass vaccination with EpiVacCorona in Russia to start in 2021
Some doses of the vaccine will enter civil circulation on December 10, according to the developer
Police use riot control means against protesters near Minsk - media
Local residents surrounded law enforcers who sprayed gas in the faces of the protesters and made shots, Nasha Niva portal said on its Telegram channel
Lukashenko says he will not be Belarusian president under new constitution
Commenting on an initiative to hold parliamentary polls on party tickets and, hence, establish parties, he said such steps are fraught with a split in society
Armenian Prime Minister had phone talks on Karabakh with Putin on Friday
Nikol Pashinyan also noted that such negotiations are carried out on a regular basis
Russia to wrap up work on breakthrough S-500 air defense missile system in 2021
Russia is developing the S-500 with a view of its operation in the next 25 years
US seeks to cover real culprits behind chemical weapons provocations — Russian diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Syrian militants have developed skills in chemical terrorism thanks to the support of their Euro-Atlantic partners
Armenian president to pay private visit to Moscow
Armen Sarkissian plans to meet with members of the Armenian community in Russia to discuss the situation in his country and Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian military doctors arrive in Karabakh to help civilians — ministry
The first group of doctors lists more than 60 medical specialists, including military surgeons, intensive care specialists, physicians and epidemiologists
Russia awaits Polish response to request to share Kaczynski brothers’ conversation
The diplomat explained that a former Polish judge mentioned the existence of a certain confidential transcript that could shed light on the details of the tragedy
West uses technologies of staging mass riots in Russia and Belarus, says Lavrov
The Western media and officials "voice nearly ultimatums against us," he said
Knockouts allowed at Tyson-Jones exhibition boxing clash, says fight’s promoter
The much-anticipated exhibition fight between 54-year-old Mike Tyson and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. is scheduled to be held this week, November 28, at the Staples Arena in Los Angeles, California
Trump says Biden will only enter the White House if he disproves accusations of fraud
Soon after the tweet was published, Twitter marked the statement as containing disputed claims about election fraud
Russia and S. Arabia have common ground on OPEC+ deal, sources say
One of the sources pointed out that the sides still had to coordinate "certain details and the mechanism" of extension
Russian troops to receive over 4,700 new and repaired weapon systems in 2021
Two thirds of the military budget will be spent to achieve the planned figures, according to the top brass
Turkey in talks with Russia for purchasing coronavirus vaccine
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out that the Turkish authorities would have to tighten measures to combat the infection if the coronavirus situation in the country deteriorated
Tehran vows response to assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh had been wounded and died in hospital
Over 200 aircraft, helicopters and missile systems to arrive for Russian troops this year
This includes Su-35S and Su-34 aircraft, Mi-28UB and Ka-52 helicopters, L-410UVP-U20 and Yak-130 training aircraft and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems
Lukashenko says Belarusian KGB has proof of Poland’s interference in Belarus’ affairs
The president stated that Warsaw had carefully monitored the events in Belarus, aiming to create "an artificial crisis" in the country
Russia hails launch of China’s lunar probe
Moscow regards the field as very promising for bilateral cooperation, the Russian presidential spokesman said
RAF fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft over North Sea
RAF claims that the Russian warplanes operating "in this busy airspace over the North Sea, can act as a hazard to other air users"
Russia’s Zabit Magomedsharipov may hold his next UFC fight in January
One of the possible opponents is Yair Rodriguez of Mexico, according to the source
Hungary confirms agreements on economic cooperation with Russia
Earlier in the day, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said that in 2021 the country expects to import 6.2 billion meters of gas from Russia
Russia reports 27,100 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours - crisis center
The growth rate dropped from 1.3% to 1.2%
Russia declares protest to US over violation of Russia’s maritime border by US destroyer
Moscow called on Washington to drop provocations linked with violations of Russian borders and warned about possible consequences for such violations
Iran addresses UN Security Council over assassination of nuclear scientist in Tehran
Permanent Representative of Iran in the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi underscored that there are "serious signs pointing at Israel’s responsibility" in the Fahrizade’s assassination
Vector Center director says sure COVID-19 pandemic will be over in 2021
To date, 2,269,316 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Nord Stream 2 AG plans to resume pipe-laying work in December
The construction was suspended at the end of 2019 due to US sanctions
Launch of Soyuz rocket rescheduled for December 1 over bad weather in Kourou-Roscosmos
Initially, the liftoff was scheduled for November 29
Russian warship stops US destroyer from violating Russia’s border
According to the Defense Ministry, the USS John S. McCain violated Russia’s territorial waters in the Peter the Great Gulf, "passing the maritime border by two kilometers"
Armenian president calls for amending constitution, forming new government
Armen Sarkissian stressed that neither the president nor the prime minister should not be allowed to take decisions on vital matters at their own discretion
Russian MP blasts Iranian nuclear scientist’s murder as terror attack
It’s important to prevent the escalation of tensions in the region, chairman of the State Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky noted
Angara heavy rocket to be launched in December - Russian space chief
The launch vehicle is ready, Dmitry Rogozin wrote
Press review: Lavrov’s meeting with Lukashenko and Pashinyan’s martial law gamble
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 27
Trump may announce plans for 2024 presidential race during Biden’s inauguration — portal
About 47% of US residents support the outgoing president’s participation in the 2024 presidential race
Serbia on the brink of coronavirus disaster, president warns
On Wednesday, the country reported a record high daily number of new infections
Russia, Georgia discuss new regional possibilities after Karabakh peace deal
The sides also reviewed bilateral trade and economic ties
Russian Su-27 jet scrambles to intercept US spy plane over Black Sea
No violation of the state border of the Russian Federation was allowed
Sputnik V vaccine developers suggest combining it with AstraZeneca vaccine
Combining vaccine may prove important for revaccinations
Russian frigate successfully test-launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile in White Sea
The missile struck a target at a distance of 450 km, according to the top brass
UK expert says Russia presented sufficient evidence of Sputnik V’s efficacy — TV
The expert was commenting on the results of the Russian vaccine’s clinical trials, which demonstrated the efficacy of 95%
Serbian section of TurkStream to be completed soon - President Vucic
On October 13, Vucic said that Serbia would fully complete the construction of its segment of the gas pipeline by the end of 2020
Russia may commence deployment of its orbital station after 2024
The state space corporation Roscosmos CEO earlier noted that the need for a new station stems from the fact that the ISS might only operate for 7 to 10 more years, due to the structure fatigue and a limited resource of the modules
