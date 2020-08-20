Alexey Navalny hospitalized to toxicology intensive care unit in Omsk

OMSK, August 20. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, who felt bad during his flight from Tomsk to Moscow, was hospitalized to Omsk Ambulance Hospital number 1’s toxicology intensive care unit, the hospital announced Thursday.

On Thursdya, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that his plane conducted an emergency landing in Omsk due to the blogger experiencing a toxic poisoning. She added that Navalny was unconscious.

Yarmysh disclosed that Navalny only drank tea that day and speculated that the blogger could have been poisoned.