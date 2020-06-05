Norilsk Nickel to pay emergency relief costs, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, June 5. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel will rightfully pay all costs of compensating damages from petroleum products spill in Norilsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the meeting with environmentalists and animal activists.
"This is certainly proper that the company is ready to pay for all these activities from its funds," Putin said.
"If you replaced [the leaked tank - TASS] in time, there would be no environmental damage and that company would not have to bear costs," the head of state said addressing Vladimir Potanin, the chief executive of Norilsk Nickel company. Putin also advised the chief executive to pay more attention to such issues further on.
The approximate costs of all emergency relief activities can amount to 10 bln rubles ($146.3 mln) and more, Potanin said during the meeting.