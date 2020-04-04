Militant plotting terrorist attack killed in Murmansk

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers in the Russian city of Murmansk have eliminated a militant who planned to carry out a terrorist attack, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement.

"Last night, the Federal Security Service (FSB) located an armed militant in the city of Murmansk who planned to carry out a terrorist attack. When special police force officers tried to detain the man, he opened fire and was eliminated," the statement reads.

Police officers found an improvised explosive device, weapons and ammunition. According to law enforcement sources, the militant was a supporter of the Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia. After carrying out a terrorist attack, he intended to travel to the Middle East to join terrorists.