Defense Ministry confirms crash of training plane L-39 in Krasnodar Region

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. A combat training plane L-39 crashed in the Krasnodar Region on Wednesday, apparently killing the pilot, the Defense Ministry told the media on Wednesday.

"On March 25, a combat training plane L-39 crashed during a routine training flight in the Krasnodar Region at 16:00 Moscow time," the Defense Ministry said.

The pilot, a military cadet in his fourth year at the Krasnodar flight school, reportedly died in the crash. The plane carried no weapons. Search and rescue teams are working at the scene.