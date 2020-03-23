Russian investigators initiate proceedings against extremist group head over 2014 unrest

"The Investigative Committee Crimea and Sevastopol division has initiated criminal proceedings against Refat Chubarov, 62, leader of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, accused of masterminding mass riots, accompanied by violence," the Committee said.

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The investigators have initiated criminal proceedings against Refat Chubarov, leader of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, an organization considered extremist and banned in Russia. Chubarov is accused of orchestrating mass riots in Crimea in February 2014, the Investigative Committee told TASS.

According to the investigation materials, in late February 2014, Chubarov tasked his deputy Akhtem Chiygoz with organizing mass riots near former Autonomous Republic of Crimea parliament building, and with personally leading the rioters.

On Chubarov’s command, the supporters of the organization tried to push away members and supporters of Russian Unity political party from the parliament building, using sticks and wooden batons. As a result of the clash, two Crimeans died, 80 were injured, and the parliamentary meeting was disrupted.

In September 2017, Crimean High Court sentenced Chiygoz to 8 years in prison for organization of mass riots. A number of the Mejilis members have been sentenced for participation in mass riots as well.