Boeing 737 prepares for emergency landing in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk over flaps failure

KRASNOYARSK, February 10. /TASS/. Nordstar airlines passenger Boeing 737, conducting a flight from Krasnoyarsk to Moscow, prepares for emergency landing in airport of departure over flaps failure, the airport press service told TASS.

There are 100 people onboard.

"The Nordstar Boeing 737 headed to Moscow’s Domodedovo airport. After takeoff, its flaps failed to retract. The crew made a decision to burn the fuel and return to the airport of departure," the press service said.

The emergency landing is expected at around 11:20 Moscow time.