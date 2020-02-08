Eight people killed in mass brawl in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, February 8. /TASS/. Eight people have been killed in clashes and a mass brawl in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl Region, Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev told reporters at a press briefing on Saturday.

"Several dozen people were injured and sustained gunshot wounds in massive riots. Unfortunately, eight people died from injuries," he said.

"By now, 47 people have been detained and taken to a police station. Two hunting rifles were seized from them," Turgumbayev noted, adding that several police officers were injured. Two of them sustained gunshot wounds.