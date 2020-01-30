Young people and kids least susceptible to the new coronavirus, says Health Ministry

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Young people and children are the least susceptible to the novel coronavirus infection, according to the temporary guidelines on preventing, diagnosing and treating the disease, published on the Russia’s Health Ministry website Thursday.
"According to our data, young people and children are less susceptible to the novel coronavirus. The key elements of the clinical picture in children (based on seasonal coronavirus infections analysis) is characterized by both upper (rhinopharyngitis, or common cold) and lower (bronchitis, bronchiolitis, pneumonia) respiratory tract damage."
The publication underscores that there is not enough statistical data for the 2019-nCoV infection in children.
"Only individual cases, etiologically linked to the 2019-nCoV coronavirus are described. The known 2019-nCoV cases in children do not make it possible to objectively examine the disease features and patterns at all stages," the message says.
Earlier, the Health Ministry put together temporary guidelines on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the novel coronavirus, and sent them to the regions. The recommendations on the infection are designed for doctors at healthcare facilities and intensive care physicians.
The Chinese authorities reported the 2019-nCoV coronavirus-induced pneumonia outbreak in late December 2019, in the city of Wuhan. As of Wednesday, the total number of cases in China exceeded 7,700, and the number of fatalities surpassed 170. Besides China, the new coronavirus was discovered in 15 other countries. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a national emergency in China and sent specialists to the Asian country.