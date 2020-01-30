Young people and kids least susceptible to the new coronavirus, says Health Ministry

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Young people and children are the least susceptible to the novel coronavirus infection, according to the temporary guidelines on preventing, diagnosing and treating the disease, published on the Russia’s Health Ministry website Thursday.

"According to our data, young people and children are less susceptible to the novel coronavirus. The key elements of the clinical picture in children (based on seasonal coronavirus infections analysis) is characterized by both upper (rhinopharyngitis, or common cold) and lower (bronchitis, bronchiolitis, pneumonia) respiratory tract damage."

The publication underscores that there is not enough statistical data for the 2019-nCoV infection in children.