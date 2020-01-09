Some 3,500 people evacuated from Amur Shipbuilding Plant

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Employees of the Amur Shipbuilding Plant in eastern Russia have been evacuated amid a bomb threat, a source in the Khabarovsk Region’s emergencies services told TASS on Thursday.
"A warning of a bomb at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant has been received. Some 3,500 people have been evacuated," the source said.
The plant’s press service has confirmed the evacuation, without revealing the reason. "People have been evacuated, necessary events are being conducted," it informed.