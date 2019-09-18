Four Russian border guards injured in attack by North Korean poachers

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Four employees of Russia’s FSB Border Service were injured on Tuesday in the attack by the crew of a North Korean poaching vessel in the Sea of Japan, one of them sustained a gunshot wound, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press service told reporters on Wednesday.

"During the inspection of the vessel, North Korean poachers put up a fight against members of the inspection team. As a result, four employees have been injured to various degrees, one of them sustained a gunshot wound," the Investigative Committee’s spokesperson commented.

Earlier, Russia’s FSB Public Relations Center informed that the Russian border service had discovered two North Korean schooners and 11 motorboats that were poaching in the Russian exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. One of the ships attacked the members of the patrol group. Both schooners were detained, with over 80 people on board. They are escorted to Russia's Far Eastern port of Nakhodka.