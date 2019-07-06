Over 400 people injured by East Siberia floods

TULUN /Irkutsk Region/, July 6. /TASS/. More than 400 people have been taken to hospitals following heavy floods in East Siberia’s Irkutsk Region, Russia’s Deputy Minister for Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Disaster Relief Pavel Baryshev said at a meeting of the commission on the issue of floods in the Irkutsk Region.

As of the middle of Friday, 22 people were reported dead, 15 people missing and over 330 hospitalized as a result of floods in the Irkutsk Region.

"Unfortunately, 22 died, 410 have been hospitalized, medical assistance is provided to 2,165 affected on an ambulatory basis," Baryshev said.

Floods in the Irkutsk region started after torrential rains at the end of June. As many as 103 settlements have been affected by the disaster. More than 10,150 dwelling houses, which accommodate almost 33,000 people, have been flooded. A state of emergency was declared in the region.