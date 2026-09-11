Clean Arctic volunteers collect 28 tons of waste in Russia's northernmost city

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Volunteers collected 28 tons of waste in the oldest part of Chukotka's city of Pevek - in the Kosa area, which is a popular recreation area among the locals, press service of the Clean Arctic Public Environmental Project said.

"We have thoroughly chosen that location, as this is a place to where Pevek's residents come very often. This is the second season we have been cleaning this territory. This time, we have managed to collect and remove eight tons of scrap metal, as well as 20 cubic meters of household waste and wood," the press service quoted the Clean Arctic Public Environmental Project's Administrative Director Dmitry Fedoseev as saying.

The team featured 35 people: local residents, employees of the Russian Hydrometeorology Service, representatives of the city administration, and volunteers of the Rosatom State Corporation. Four vehicles and two loaders were used to remove bulky waste and to clean up the territory.

"Pevek's nature is unique. It is home to rare birds and animals. We, the volunteers, live on this territory. Pevek is our home. Like every caring owner, we should keep the home clean. Therefore, our main task is to help the nature get rid of years-old waste and scrap metal on the territory of this municipal district," Ella Martinova of the Akademik Lomonosov floating nuclear thermal power plant said.

The Clean Arctic Public Environmental Project has been operating in Pevek since 2022. Over this time, the project's volunteers have participated in cleanup missions in the district's several key locations. In 2022, they cleaned the Chaunskaya Bay coastline and removed 77 tons of waste. Another mission was on the coastal area near the Akademik Lomonosov, where they collected 85.5 tons of scrap metal and 40 cubic meters of municipal solid waste. In 2025, during a cleanup mission in the Kosa Micro District, the volunteers collected 39 tons of scrap metal and 14 cubic meters of waste.

The Clean Arctic Public Environmental Project has been cleaning the northern territories since 2021. The volunteers focus on objects, left since the USSR times. Waste removal is a complex technological work, where the movement teams work carefully minding the Arctic nature. Over all seasons, the project's almost 10,000 volunteers have collected 22,000 tons of waste and cleaned 1,100 hectares of land. The project's general partner is the Rosatom State Corporation, and TASS is the general information partner.