India may need around 100 SJ-100s, over 100 Il-114s over next decade

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. India's demand for Russian aircraft over the next ten years is estimated at around 100 SJ-100s and more than 100 Il-114-300s, Vadim Badekha, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of state corporation Rostec), told reporters.

"Together with the Indian side, we estimate demand at around 100 Superjets and more than 100 Il aircraft," he said on the sidelines of the Innoprom India international industrial exhibition.

Badekha clarified that the estimate covers demand over a ten-year period.

At Innoprom India, UAC signed agreements with Indian airlines on the supply of Il-114-300 regional turboprop aircraft. A total of 85 aircraft are planned for delivery. A letter of intent was signed for the supply of 50 aircraft for Pinnacle Air. A memorandum of understanding was signed with Sleek Aviation for the supply of 35 aircraft, as well as the establishment of a training center at the operator's facilities equipped with a full-flight simulator.