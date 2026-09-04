Russia-China relations continue to grow stronger — Putin

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a greeting to participants, organizers and guests of the 8th Russia-China Energy Business Forum that relations between Moscow and Beijing continue to grow stronger.

"The comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China continue to grow stronger," reads the message published on the Kremlin website.

The president also noted that energy is traditionally one of the most significant and dynamic areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Russia confidently ranks first in the volume of oil and natural gas supplies to Chinese consumers and is among the leaders in coal and LNG exports," the president stressed. He added that construction is nearing completion on several power units at Russian-designed nuclear power plants in China. The countries are also jointly developing technological innovations aimed at improving the efficiency and environmental safety of hydrocarbon extraction, processing and transportation.

The Russian president noted that regular direct communication between representatives of relevant government agencies, business and expert communities at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum undoubtedly helps to promptly address pressing issues in the fuel and energy sector. Putin expressed hope that specialists’ work at the current forum would be substantive and fruitful, and that the ideas and initiatives put forward would find practical application.

Putin wished the forum’s participants, organizers and guests success and all the best.