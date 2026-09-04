Russia, China in talks on Power of Baikal gas pipeline project — deputy premier

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia and China are currently discussing the project of the Power of Baikal gas pipeline to China (formerly known as the Power of Siberia - 2), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a meeting of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on energy cooperation.

"Exports of pipeline gas via the Power of Siberia are growing steadily. We are preparing to launch the ‘Far Eastern’ route and continue dialogue on other promising routes of Russian gas supplies to China, including the Power of Baikal project," he said.